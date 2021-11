Spotify's real-time Lyrics feature now available globally

New Delhi, Nov 18 Swedish music streaming giant Spotify on Thursday rolled out its real-time lyrics feature globally that was first introduced in 26 markets including India in June last year.

Lyrics on Spotify are now available to all free and premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles and TV.

"The Lyrics feature will be available across Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and XBox One, along with Android TV, including FireTV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast," the company said in a statement.

Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe.

Musixmatch claims to offer lyrics for "over 8 million" titles.

To find the Lyrics feature, tap on the "Now Playing View" on a song.

While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You'll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing.

To share, simply tap the "Share" button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share - and where you want to share it - via third-party platforms.

With Lyrics feature, Spotify is reportedly discontinuing its "Behind the Lyrics" feature.

