Strong laws can only protect domestic tech firms, startups: ADIF
By IANS | Published: October 4, 2021 04:21 PM2021-10-04T16:21:04+5:302021-10-04T16:40:15+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 4 Although it is commendable that Indian regulators have taken cognisance of the anti-trust challenges and monopolisation tendencies of Google and other large global tech companies, it becomes pertinent for the government to proactively enact laws for the benefit of our ecosystem and our startups, Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director of the Alliance of Digital India Foundation
