TCL unveils full-colour microLED AR glasses

Beijing, Oct 16 Consumer electronics brand TCL has released the first binocular full-colour MicroLED AR glasses 'Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition' in China.

At present, TCL has not revealed the price and availability of the AR glasses, reports GSMArena.

In terms of specifications, it features a microLED display and contain a waveguide developed in-house by TCL.

Thunderbird Smart Glasses look like normal sunglasses with colour screens that are transparent and comes with an inbuilt camera.

The brand has also shared a video showing an overview of specifications offered by the Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition. The device features a MicroLED display with 4um (micrometre) pixels.

TCL's new smart glasses will compete with Xiaomi's Smart Spectacles and Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

The new Xiaomi Smart Glasses weigh only 51 grams, and it supports XiaoAI AI assistant for voice commands.

It houses a display chip measuring just 2.4 x 2.02 mm. Under a microscope, Xiaomi says the display is roughly the size of a grain of rice, with individual pixels sized at 4im.

In addition, Facebook in partnership with Ray-Ban recently launched its first smart glasses named 'Ray-Ban Stories'.

Built in partnership with Facebook and EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban Stories start at $299 and will be available for purchase in 20 style combinations online and in select retail stores in the US as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK.

The frames feature two-front 5MP facing cameras for capturing video and photos. There's a physical button on the glasses for recording or one can say "Hey Facebook, take a video" to control them hands-free.

