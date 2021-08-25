TECNO unveils its 1st exclusive retail outlet in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 In a bid to enhance the buying experience for its customers, global smartphone brand TECNO on Tuesday launched its first exclusive retail outlet in the national capital.

Located in East Delhi at the TECNO branded Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, which is also close to one of the busiest mobile cluster markets in Delhi.

The outlet will house TECNO's most popular smartphones across all its product line portfolios such as the camera-centric CAMON series, the powerful POVA series and the all-around SPARK series. Some of the products that are available at the exclusive retail outlet include the TECNO POVA, CAMON 16, SPARK 7 series among many others.

"Brand TECNO's first ever exclusive retail store is an addition to our overall over 50,000 multi-brand retail outlets that will allow customers to touch and feel their favourite TECNO products before making a buying decision," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"We strive to live up to the demands of our consumers, by providing them a premium and an immersive retail experience. Strategically located in one of the busiest areas of the city, the exclusive retail outlet is also equipped to follow all necessary hygiene and safety protocols as per the government's guidelines; making it a fully safe zone for daily consumers to experience their favourite TECNO products," Talapatra added.

The company said that in line with the brand's philosophy of ‘Stop at Nothing', this is yet another step from TECNO that not only reinstates the company's commitment to provide a seamless retail-experience, but also strengthens the brand's connect with its target audience.

This one-of-a-kind exclusive retail experience by TECNO will also help increase the brand's awareness and engagement with its consumers by way of having a captive daily audience that commutes via the metro station.

Earlier this year, brand TECNO has also undertaken various other initiatives reiterating its commitment to the India market. Some of these initiatives include the appointment of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, as its brand ambassador as well as the rebranding of the TECNO Marol Naka metro station in Mumbai.

As TECNO continues to strengthen its product offerings for consumers across multiple price segments, the brand's recent milestone achievement of over 11 million units sold in India, is a testimony to the fact that TECNO continues to successfully cater to the sensibilities of its Indian audience.

As per a recent Counterpoint report, the company has already consolidated its position among the elite ‘Top 6 smartphone brands' club in the Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 category in India.

