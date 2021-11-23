Tesla Model S Plaid may launch in China in March: Musk

San Francisco, Nov 23 Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company's Model S Plaid vehicle may be launched in China "probably around March" in 2022.

Responding to a question on Twitter about when the electric sedan will come to China, Musk said "probably around March".

Home to more than 1.4 billion people, China is the largest electric car market in the world. It is home to several other electric vehicle makers including Xpeng and Nio, reports CNBC.

Tesla launched the Model S Plaid in June this year, costing a reported $129,990. The car has a 520-mile range and it can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kilometres per hour).

When the car was launched, Musk said it would be, "Faster than Porsche but safer than Volvo".

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, importing the vehicle in China adds significantly to the cost of the vehicle, but the price is not as big a factor for the Plaid, which is the top performance version.

Tesla enjoys a strong base of wealthy customers who like to always have the latest top version of its vehicles, and that's now the Model S Plaid, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor