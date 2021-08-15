Tesla Model Y electric SUVs spotted in Europe: Report

London, Aug 15 A bunch of Tesla Model Y electric SUVs have been spotted in Europe sporting odd "Not Model Y" decals ahead of deliveries, the media reported.

Tesla originally planned to only launch the Model Y in Europe when it locally produced the electric SUV at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, reports Electrek.

However, the automaker changed its plans last month and opened Model Y orders for September deliveries, but those vehicles are going to be produced at Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

Earlier this week, the auto-tech website reported on Tesla exporting over 8,000 Model Y SUVs from China last month.

Most of those are expected to be headed to Europe.

Now a bunch of Model Y SUVs has been spotted being transported toward Eindhoven in the Netherlands (spotted by Peter van Limpt via Facebook), the report said.

Those vehicles are likely to test vehicles for internal testing and/or regulatory approval, and in the auto industry, they're often equipped with camouflage wraps.

According to the report, Tesla hasn't used those much, but this might be the company joking about this practice.

It also sounds like a reference to Boring Company's flamethrower that they ended up calling "Not a Flamethrower" to avoid shipping issues, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor