'Tetris Beat' now available on Apple Arcade

San Francisco, Aug 21 Highly-anticipated game Tetris Beat has launched on Apple Arcade, offering classic block-stacking Tetris gameplay merged with music and rhythm mechanics.

Players are tasked with rotating and dropping Tetriminos in time with the beat in Drop mode, keeping to the rhythm to build combo chains, MacRumors reported.

Those who want a more casual gameplay experience can try out Tap mode, while Tetris fans who want a traditional gameplay experience can use Marathon mode, which offers a selection of soundtracks.

Tetris Beat features music from a diverse set of artistes, including Alison Wonderland, GARZA (of Thievery Corporation), Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE and more.

There are 18 exclusive songs that span the dance, hip hop and pop genres, with new music set to be introduced each month, the report said.

Apple adds new games to Apple Arcade on a regular basis, and earlier this month, surpassed 200 available titles.

Apple Arcade games include no in-app purchase options or ads, with the service priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the whole family.

Apple Arcade titles can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. The service is available in more than 150 countries.

