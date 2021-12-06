This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

London, Dec 6 As robots evolve to do more work around us, the UK-based humanoid robot manufacturer Engineered Arts has infused more human-like facial expressions into one of its robots, which may leave you with an eerie feeling.

In a video posted on YouTube, the robot called 'Ameca' displays various human expressions, like appearing to "wake up" from sleep, as its face shows confusion and frustration when it opens its eyes.

Once awake, 'Ameca' starts looking at its hands and arms, opens its mouth and raises its eyebrows, just like a human does.

At the end of the video, Ameca smiles and holds a welcoming hand out towards the viewer.

According to Engineered Arts, the humanoid bot is currently unable to walk and it is working towards giving it the ability in the near future.

"Designed specifically as a platform for development into future robotics technologies, 'Ameca' is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction," says the company.

The 'Ameca' hardware is a development based on its own research into humanoid robotics and built on its advanced 'Mesmer' technology.

Engineered Arts is slated to put 'Ameca' on display at the CES 2022 conference in Las Vegas in the US in January.

"Human-like Artificial Intelligence needs a human-like artificial body. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning systems can be tested and developed on Ameca alongside our powerful 'Tritium' robot operating system," the company posted on its website.

