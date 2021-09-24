Twitter will let users send, receive Bitcoin tips

San Francisco, Sep 24 Four months after micro-blogging site Twitter first introduced in-app tipping, the company is now expanding its Tip Jar feature in a major way.

The company is opening up tipping to all its users globally and for the first time will allow users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin, reports Engadget.

With the update, Twitter users around the world will have access to tipping, which allows users to send each other cash through apps like Venmo, Cash App, or Bandcamp, GoFundMe and PicPay, a Brazilian mobile payments platform.

Twitter users in the US and El Salvador will have the additional option of sending and receiving tips with Bitcoin via Strike, a person-to-person payments app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

People in other countries will be able to receive tips via their Bitcoin address, the report said.

As with tips using traditional, non-crypto platforms, Twitter won't take a cut of tips exchanged between users. Tipping is rolling out to all of Twitter's iOS users beginning Friday, and will become available on Android "over the coming weeks".

The company sees the change as an extension of its recent work to empower creators on its platform.

The move is also Twitter's first big move into cryptocurrency, which founder Jack Dorsey has been a major proponent of.

Crawford, who leads the company's creator monetisation efforts, also said the company is in the early stages of exploring an NFT authentication service, which would allow users to display NFT art on their profile.

