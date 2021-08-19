Uber appoints Manasi Chadha as customer experience head

Bengaluru, Aug 19 Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of Manasi Chadha as the Head of Customer Experience for India and South Asia.

In her new role, Chadha will be responsible for ensuring Uber customers get the very best of service. She will also focus on supporting Uber's growing presence in India and South Asia markets.

"We are delighted to see Manasi take on this new role as Head of Customer Experience for India and South Asia. She has had an exceptional track record with Uber since 2018. She is obsessed with ensuring our customers get a seamless and delightful experience, and I know she will continue to improve the service they receive," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India South Asia, in a statement.

"At Uber, we are building and strengthening a diverse team of industry experts who understand the impact and potential of ridesharing," he added.

Chadha joined Uber in September 2018 as the Head of virtual support for India and South Asia. She has been instrumental in driving tech-enabled customer experience enhancements in the region with Uber's "customer obsession" product team. With over 16 years of industry experience, Chadha is expert in strategy and planning, sales transformation, building and scaling products, and driving large cross-functional programmes.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Uber's journey as it continues to reimagine the way the world moves for the better. With these new responsibilities, I look forward to working with exceptional teams and colleagues at Uber to strengthen our customer service across product offerings," said Chadha on her appointment.

"As cities begin moving again, our priority will be to offer the highest standards of safety and service quality to our riders and drivers, enabling the company to keep making a difference," she added.

