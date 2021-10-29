VIDEO! When Google's CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to unmite his mic on video call

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2021 01:37 PM2021-10-29T13:37:09+5:302021-10-29T13:38:49+5:30

Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to mute his mic during a virtual video call meeting. Pichai shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday. It tells a funny story with Kermit the Frog. Pichai interacted with the famous Muppet character. 

Kermit the Frog, American television puppet character, a featured figure among a group of highly articulated hand puppets called Muppets who were part of the long-running children’s television program Sesame Street and the prime-time comedy and variety series The Muppet Show (1976–81), as well as in numerous videos, video games, and motion pictures.

Kermit had a discussion with Sundar Pichai for 2 minutes and 19 seconds. At the beginning of the video, Kermit greets Sundar and says, Hello, Sundar. Pichai also answered him. But there was no sound from Sundar Pichai. "Sundar, I think your mic is muted," said Kermit. "Wow, I can't believe I'm talking to the CEO of Google, and he's on mute," Muppet said.

“Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” Sundar said with a smile.

"Always remember to unmute...thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube #DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests:) Earth globe americasCricket bat and ballCricket"

 

Tags :Sundar Pichaigoogle