VIDEO! When Google's CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to unmite his mic on video call

When Google's CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute his mic on video call
Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to mute his mic during a virtual video call meeting. Pichai shared the video on Twitter on Wednesday. It tells a funny story with Kermit the Frog. Pichai interacted with the famous Muppet character.
Kermit the Frog, American television puppet character, a featured figure among a group of highly articulated hand puppets called Muppets who were part of the long-running children’s television program Sesame Street and the prime-time comedy and variety series The Muppet Show (1976–81), as well as in numerous videos, video games, and motion pictures.
Kermit had a discussion with Sundar Pichai for 2 minutes and 19 seconds. At the beginning of the video, Kermit greets Sundar and says, Hello, Sundar. Pichai also answered him. But there was no sound from Sundar Pichai. "Sundar, I think your mic is muted," said Kermit. "Wow, I can't believe I'm talking to the CEO of Google, and he's on mute," Muppet said.
“Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” Sundar said with a smile.
Always remember to unmute...thanks @KermitTheFrog for joining us on @YouTube#DearEarth and chatting about some of our shared interests:) 🌎🏏🦗 https://t.co/RCIUnPcltKpic.twitter.com/cEd6BjkA6H— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 27, 2021