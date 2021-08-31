Vivo tops Asia Pacific 5G shipments in Q2: Report

New Delhi, Aug 31 Global smartphone brand Vivo has topped 5G smartphone shipments for Asia Pacific in the second quarter of 2021, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, the brand captured one in five 5G shipments in the Asia Pacific region, with annual shipment growth of 215 per cent.

The company's combination of leading technology and high-quality innovations has made its smartphones the most popular 5G devices in the region, as per the report.

Earlier this year, Strategy Analytics noted that Vivo had become the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone company in the world and maintained its strong momentum through the first quarter of 2021.

Recently, in an interview with the media, Hu Baishan, the Executive Vice President of Vivo, confirmed that the company is likely to launch its first tablet in the first half of 2022.

The executive also said that the company will be debuting its first self-developed ISP chip in September. This silicon dubbed as Vivo V1 will be present inside the upcoming Vivo X70 series.

