Vivo unveils premium X70 series in China

Beijing, Sep 10 In a bid to expand its X-series, global smartphone brand Vivo has launched three new phones X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ for the Chinese consumers.

According to GSMArena, Vivo X70 and X70 Pro are pretty similar, with the major difference being the number of cameras on the back.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate that is also found on their predeccessors Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. Vivo X70 Pro retains the Exynos 1080, while the Vivo X70 now comes with a Dimensity 1200 by Mediatek.

Vivo X70 has a triple shooter on the back 40MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, Vivo X70 Pro has a 50MP main camera and identical 12MP ultrawide and 2x telephoto cameras. It gains a fourth camera with 8MP sensor and periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. This phone also comes with the custom vivo V1 ISP that should boost focusing speed and image quality.

The X70 Pro+ switches over to a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED panel (up from 6.56-inch) and it maintains HDR support.

This new display uses an LTPO panel, meaning it can gradually adjust its refresh rate in the range 1Hz to 120Hz. The touch sampling rate is 300Hz. The E5 panel also uses 25 per cent less power than the older E4 panels.

The vanilla variant is offered in white, black or a nebula gradient and its price start from 3,699 Chinese yuan. The Pro variant starts from 4,299 Chinese yuan.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be starting at 5,500 Chinese yuan for the base model.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor