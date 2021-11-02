Whatsapp bans over 2 2 million Indian accounts

WhatsApp seems to be getting more and more serious about its rules. The company had banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts in August. Since then, the company has continued its operations in September. Now, in September, WhatsApp banned more than 22 lakh Indian WhatsApp accounts. Such information has come out from the monthly report of the company.

WhatsApp accounts have been banned for violating the rules of the instant messaging app. This decision has been taken for the safety of WhatsApp users. A total of 22,09,000 accounts have been closed, according to WhatsApp's User Safety Report. If you do not comply with the company's rules, your account may be added to the list.

WhatsApp had earlier said that more than 95 per cent of the total banned accounts were blocked for sending messages beyond the limit. Most of the banned users were making unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (spam). Avoid these things if you want to keep your account secure.