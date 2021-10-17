WhatsApp for iOS working on new message reaction feature

San Francisco, Oct 17 Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been working on new reaction features as the new beta version of the platform brings the ability to manage reaction notifications with new settings to disable them or change their tone for iOS users.

With that users can be alerted (or not) by new reactions the same way they are with messages and groups notifications citing WABetaInfo, 9To5Mac reported on Saturday.

Even though WhatsApp is working on this feature, reactions are still not available for public beta testers to try it out, the report said.

Previously, WABetaInfo said messages can have an infinite amount of reactions but they will stop being counted when reaching 999 of them, after that a "+" sign will appear.

WhatsApp has also been working on multi-device support 2.0, which will bring an iPad app and let users connect to the app even without an internet connection with their phones or with it off.

At present, public beta testers for its desktop app are already able to join the multi-device beta programme, which lets you use WhatsApp with up to four devices paired without the need of a smartphone connected to the internet.

Recently, WhatsApp finally started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and Android users globally.

With the new update, if a user chooses to back up his chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to him, and no one will be able to unlock the backup.

Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider will be able to access their end-to-end encryption backup, according to a recent report.

