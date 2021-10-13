Whatsapp likely to end unlimited chat history multimedia backup on google drive

WhatsApp is constantly coming up with new features. A new feature is coming, which will give users more control over the Google Drive backup of chats. This feature allows users to decide which items will be included in the backup and which will not. So the size of the backup can be controlled. But the reason behind this new feature can be frustrating to the users.

According to WaBetaInfo, Google may soon announce a limit on free WhatsApp Chat Backup. WhatsApp chat backups can also be affected by the limitations on unlimited backups of Google Photos. According to reports, this limit can be as high as 2000 MB per user. There may also be a charge for backing up files larger than this.

The 'Manage Backup Size' feature may soon appear on WhatsApp. This allows users to decide what to back up and what not to back up from photos, audio, video, documents and other media files when backing up chats. This will help limit the size of the Google Drive key chat backup. No official information about this feature has been received from Google or WhatsApp yet.