WhatsApp users will soon be able to send images as stickers

WhatsApp is bringing new features to make chatting for their users even more fun. Now the company is preparing to bring another powerful feature. The method of sending photos is about to change. Users will now be able to convert photos into stickers, adding to the fun of chatting. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature to convert photo stickers. The new feature is now in developing mode. The company may soon roll it out for WhatsApp desktop users.

After the new feature rolls out, users will see a new sticker icon next to the caption bar after uploading a new photo on the app. After selecting this icon, you will be able to send the WhatsApp image as a sticker instead of a photo. According to reports, the user will be able to verify whether the photo sent is a sticker. This feature will help users to instantly convert the image into a sticker. It does not require any third party.

The report confirms that the company is working on this feature for Android and iOS beta versions. WhatsApp plans to give access to the multi-device feature. Some WhatsApp users have received pop-ups regarding multi-device support. Once rolled out, multi-device feature users will be given access to four more devices with their phones. WhatsApp is a very effective means of communication and it is constantly bringing new breaking features for its users. WhatsApp is widely used. A Hindi website has reported about this.