WhiteHat Jr launches music learning course for adults

Mumbai, Oct 28 WhiteHat Jr, online learning platform, on Thursday announced its entry into the 18+ segment with the launch of a specially curated course to offer immersive learning opportunities for music aspirants across all age groups.

The new programme will offer music for grown-ups young professionals, parents and even people above the age of 60, the company told .

The new aPerform With Music' programme has a specially-designed curriculum which will help learners practice contemporary music. It will offer opportunities such as virtual 'Jam Rooms' for music aspirants to practice and jam together.

The programme also has curated events called aSocials' where learners can give live performances and engage with fellow music enthusiasts.

"Music is extremely soulful and the course will help people toA create something on their own, breaking the monotony of predictable routine life. It will also bring out the child in adults, help recreate joy and continue their creativity," Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, told .

The launch follows WhiteHat Jr's successful foray into music, offering Guitar and Piano, leveraging a custom-built platform for online learning to inspire children to learn to play and compose.

"Fundamentally our entire philosophy is to make children creative, giving them confidence to create technology as well as music. The expansion into the adult segment came as the music course for children saw a lot of interest from parents and young adults for music," Mukker said.

Parents and young professionals in their early to mid-30s and college going youth have shown the maximum interest in learning music. However, the course has also garnered interest from seniors, above 60, she added.

WhiteHat Jr currently offers Guitar and Piano through its custom-built curriculum designed for online learning for students aged between 6 and 18 years.

The company has also partnered with several musical legends including Asha Bhosle and hasA validated the course from Trinity College London, Mukker said.

