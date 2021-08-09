Xbox cloud gaming now part of Xbox app on Windows

American software giant Microsoft announced on Monday that it has brought xCloud to Windows PCs with the Xbox app.

According to The Verge, the Xbox Insiders will be able to access a new updated Xbox app with Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) built in it.

To access Xbox games from a Windows 10 PC, a user would require a compatible controller connected via Bluetooth or USB, much like how xCloud works through the web.

Reportedly, the updated Xbox app will include a new "cloud games" section, with access to all of the same games available on xCloud on the web.

The Verge quoted Jason Beaumont, a partner director of Xbox experiences saying, "We've also added some new features to help you get started, including easy-to-access information on the controller and network status, social features to stay connected with friends, and the ability to invite people - even those also playing on the cloud without the game installed - to join you in a game."

The users will be able to access the new Xbox app in 22 different countries by signing up to the 'Windows Gaming' feature preview in the Xbox Insider Hub app.

After this, the cloud games will be available in the 'Game Pass' section of the app, allowing users to resume Xbox games that were started on a console or in the cloud.

The Verge reported that "this new Xbox app also includes the ability to stream games from a local Xbox, allowing you to power on and off a console and play your games streamed from your own Xbox."

For the users who are not Xbox testers, they can still access xCloud over at the 'http://xbox.com/play' link, and the Microsoft company will likely bring this full experience to the Xbox app on Windows in the coming months soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor