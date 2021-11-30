Xenobot: First ever living robots which can also reproduce

Every day the world is giving us new reasons to be surprised, and now again something very unique has happened which anyone could think of. The AI introduced first-ever reproducing robots in the world. Yes, you read that correct, isn't it interesting that now the robots can also produce.

The first living robots, known as xenobots and they can produce in a totally different method from Plants and Animals. The robots are nearly 0.4inch in the width and these robots were created from the stem cells of the African clawed frog.

Meet the xenobots



Xenobots are reproducing in a way that no one ever had seen in any living. They are developed by scientists at the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering. Josh Bongard from the University of Vermont told CNN that they were able to replicate using a "kinetic replication- the process never observed before but known to happen at the molecular level." The Xenobots are made up of 3,000cells, this unique and advanced property of reproducing is found by the computer. C-shaped xenobots easily found tiny stem cells in a petri dish, then gathered hundreds of those inside its mouth.

After a few days, new xenobots were created from these cells. The PacMan-like C-shape has a major role to play in such replication.

