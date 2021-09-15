Xiaomi announces 100+ new exclusive retail stores in India

New Delhi, Sep 15 Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its 100 plus retail stores across tier 5 and tier 6 markets with an aim to expand its footprint in India.

Determined to reach the remotest of areas in the country and address the needs of customers by making technology more accessible to all, the company will also be creating employment opportunities for 200+ families, thereby fostering entrepreneurship across India.

"Our aim with the initiative is to increase the availability of Xiaomi and Redmi products in Tier 5 and Tier 6 cities and provide a best-in-class experience in regions that have limited access. We are confident that our retail stores will take the budding entrepreneurs a step closer towards their dream and further generate employment in each pocket of the country," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Starting on its offline journey, Xiaomi India inaugurated its first flagship retail store on 15th August 2018 in Bengaluru and in a little over 2 years, reached a milestone of opening 3,000+ offline retail stores in the country, thereby fostering employment for over 6000 people across India.

In March 2021, with its Grow with Mi Initiative, the company had announced its plan to double the number of offline retail touchpoints as well as a number of exclusive retail stores in India.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi earlier this week announced a new visual identity for its premium range of products. With an aim to unify its global brand presence, its premium "Mi" series products will now be replaced with the new "Xiaomi" logo.

With the new brand identity introduction, there will be two distinct product series under the parent corporate brand. The corporate brand will continue to be represented by the "Mi" logo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor