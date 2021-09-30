Xiaomi launches Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 and Mi Power Bank Hypersonic in India

Xiaomi has introduced two new products in India. These include the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 and the Mi Power Bank Hypersonic. The company’s new trimmer has been introduced with IPX7 water resistance. The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic has a battery capacity of 20,000mAh. This powerbank supports 50W fast charging technologies and can charge a laptop at 45W speed with the help of USB Power Delivery 3.0.

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is priced at Rs 1,999. This trimmer can be purchased at the festive sale for Rs 1,799 under the introductory offer. The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic is priced at Rs 3,599. Both the products will be available through Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Mi Studio, Amazon India and Offline Stores from October 3.

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 features stainless steel, self-sharpening blades. Trimming with 40 length settings with an accuracy of 0.5mm. The blades rotate 6,000 times a minute. The trimmer has an LED battery display to show the battery level. This trimmer can be used for 90 minutes after full charge in 2 hours. It can also be used with a trimmer cord. It can also be washed with water due to its IPX7 rating.

The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank has a 20,000mAh capacity lithium polymer battery. This allows the device to be charged at a maximum charging speed of 50W. It has two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank offers low power charging mode for devices like Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands and smartwatches.

The Mi HyperSonic power bank can be charged at 45W charging speed and it takes 3 hours and 50 minutes to fully charge the power bank. The power bank claims that the Lenovo L480 laptop can be charged in 2 hours and 27 minutes, the Mi 11X Pro smartphone in 1 hour and 5 minutes and the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch in 2 hours and 20 minutes. Mi HyperSonic Power Bank comes with 16-layer chip protection, temperature resistance, over-voltage protection, shutdown protection, electrostatic protection, short circuit protection and many more.