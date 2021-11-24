Xiaomi now top smartphone brand in India market for 4 years

New Delhi, Nov 24 Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has maintained No 1 position in smartphone shipments in India for 16 consecutive quarters, the company has announced.

Xiaomi maintained its lead in the third quarter (Q3) in India this year, shipping 11.2 million units for a 24 per cent share.

According to the company, its revenue from overseas markets reached 40.9 billion Yuan during the third quarter of 2021, accounting for 52.4 per cent of total revenue.

"Despite the global shortage of key components, Xiaomi solidified its market position by optimising global market resource allocation and reinforcing its channels in accordance with local market conditions," the company said while announcing its Q3 results late on Tuesday.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi's market share of smartphone shipments in the third quarter ranked No 1 in 11 countries and regions and among the top five in 59 countries and regions globally.

In the third quarter of 2021, despite the global shortage of key components, the Group's global smartphone shipments still reached 43.9 million.

"For many of its new smartphones launched this year, over half of the users are new Xiaomi users. Xiaomi introduced the brand-new Xiaomi Civi Series in September 2021 and was well received by users," it informed.

Overall, in the third quarter of 2021, Xiaomi's total revenue amounted to 78.1 billion Yuan, representing an increase of 8.2 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's global MIUI 30-day active user base has exceeded 500 million as of November 22.

"During the third quarter of 2021, we continue to strengthen our core 'Smartphone × AIoT' strategy and advance in the premium smartphone market. We ranked 1st in terms of smartphone shipments in 11 countries and regions," said Xiaomi Corporation.

