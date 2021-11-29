Xiaomi testing MIUI 13 based on Android 11, 12, compatible devices leaked

MIUI 13's source code has revealed that the Xiaomi 12X will most probably come alongside the Xiaomi 12 next month while a Redmi K50 with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 is also in the works.

According to GSM Arena, now a list of devices that might be the first to get the MIUI 13 has been revealed, again thanks to OS' source code.

Owners of the Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40, K40 Pro, Mi 10S and Mi 11 Lite 5G should expect their phones to be updated to MIUI 13 based on Android 12 pretty soon as beta builds for these devices have already been spotted.

It's worth noting that the software build numbers for the Redmi K50 and the Xiaomi 12X suggest that these phones would launch with Xiaomi's latest skin on top of Android 11.

However, given that there's still time until the official release of both handsets, that may change, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

