Xiaomi to launch 120W phone in India soon

New Delhi, Dec 1 Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone with 120W fast charging in India soon.

The Chinese company may launch the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India. These smartphones were unveiled in the company's home market in China. Whichever smartphone arrives in India with a 120W charging support, it will not only be the fastest charging phone in the country but also the first to cross 100W+ charging speeds, reports GSMArena.

The report also mentioned that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, could be rebranded as the Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India. The launch date of the device is still unannounced. But it is likely to arrive in India in December.

The main highlight of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is its fast charging capabilities. The device comes with a 4500mAh battery and 120W fast charging support which can fully charge the smartphone in just 15 minutes.

The device features a 6.67-inches AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone comes with rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device has a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies.

