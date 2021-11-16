Xiaomi working with Leica for upcoming smartphone: Report

Beijing, Nov 16 Xiaomi has reportedly partnered with legendary camera manufacturer Leica for its upcoming 'Xiaomi 12 Ultra' smartphone.

A fresh leak by Digital Chat Station suggests that two companies have struck a deal for the upcoming Xiaomi 12 lineup.

The Chinese tipster recently shared an image of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which showed the Leica branding on its secondary display. This indicates that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may feature Leica optimised cameras, reports GizmoChina.

Back in May, it was reported that Leica would end its partnership with Huawei after launching the Huawei P50 series. There hasn't been any news on which brand the company would partner next.

Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone 'Xiaomi 12' by the end of this year.

The vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will feature support for 100W fast charging technology, which is unlike 120W fast charging technology that is included in Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro among others.

The smartphone will also have a high screen-to-body ratio and a smaller punch hole for the selfie camera.

As chipmaker Qualcomm is soon expected to unveil its next flagship mobile chipset, which will be a direct successor to the Snapdragon 888, Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be the first phone to be powered by the new chip.

The new chip may come with an all-new Adreno 730 GPU, which is expected to bring significant improvements in graphics performance compared to the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 and 888+.

As per media reports, the Snapdragon 898 will probably be unveiled on November 30.

