Zebronics ropes in Hrithik Roshan, to enter IT peripheral segment

New Delhi, July 29 Homegrown audio system and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics on Thursday announced that it has roped in superstar Hrithik Roshan as a brand ambassador, Zebronics is one of the leading & pioneer brands in India when it comes to the IT peripherals segment.

"The pandemic has brought along a new way of working in the new normal with an increasing need and requirement for setting up computers at home to work remotely and smoothly," the company said in a statement.

"The IT Peripherals segment has found a fresh lease of life in the pandemic as ‘work from home' regimen gains more strength," it added.

The company said that people are looking at making their remote working space more productive be it online education or PC gaming, thereby investing in the peripherals category once again.

"I trust Zebronics to understand the pulse of the Indian masses and deliver a range of IT peripherals to their demands," said Hrithik Roshan.

"After our 4 years of productive association, I'm only happy to strengthen the relationship in line with the technological shift witnessed the world over. Zebronics has been a market leader in making premium gadgets accessible to the masses at economical rates. As an ambassador it is satisfying to see the brand grow from strength to strength," he added.

Zebronics said that with its philosophy of being ‘Always Ahead' have planned to further cement its position, by introducing more world-class products in the IT Peripheral segment, thereby pushing the envelope and strategically enhancing its position as a market leader by endorsements with Hrithik Roshan.

"For Zebronics the IT peripherals business has been the foundation, from the day of our inception in 1997, we continue to invest in this product category as PC gaming has become very popular and the category is very close to our heart," said Rajesh Doshi, Director, Zebronics.

"Superstar Hrithik Roshan is more than a style icon, he has a charming persona and having worked with him in the last few years, we feel he is the perfect face to our brand when it comes to style, hard work or panache. His exuberance and energetic personality syncs perfectly with our brand and we are very glad to strengthen our collaboration and also have him on board for this important category, as we like to say its Zebronics for life." Doshi added.

