Andy Murray, Daniel Evans to play in Winston-Salem Open

British pair Andy Murray and Daniel Evans have accepted wild cards into next week's Winston-Salem Open, a hard-court ATP 250 event, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Murray, who is a former world no 1 and holds 46 career singles titles, including two at Wimbledon and one US Open championship, competed at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati this week in just his fifth tour-level singles event of the season, falling to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. This will be the 34-year-old Scotsman's second appearance in North Carolina, having also played in 2019.

Evans is currently ranked No. 28 in the world and is the top-ranked British man on the ATP Tour. He took home his first title this year in Melbourne, Australia. He is also having a career-best year having reached a high of No. 25 in the rankings.

"To round out our direct entries into the main draw this year with these two gentlemen is a real treat for our fans. We are so proud to present this high-quality field to the community, and we know our event may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many. We are truly thrilled with today's announcements," said Winston-Salem Open Tournament Director Jeff Ryan in a statement.

Other ATP stars competing in a stacked field in North Carolina, as per ATPTour.com are Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti, former World No. 3 Marin Cilic, Australia's Nick Kyrgios, and 2019 quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe.

( With inputs from ANI )

