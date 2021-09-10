David Goffin to miss rest of 2021 season due to injury

Belgium tennis player and former world number seven David Goffin on Thursday announced that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a knee injury.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to compete again this year in 2021. It's been a tough year with some injuries with my ankle earlier this year and my knee is bothering me for too long now," Goffin said in a video posted on Instagram.

"So I took the decision not to play again, not to compete this year. I will take the time now for my body. It's important to take the time to fully recover. I need it, my body needs it. I think those four months will be necessary to come back stronger in 2022."

The last time Goffin was seen on the court was at the Western & Southern Open where Guido Pella defeated the Belgian in the first round.

The Belgian finishes his season with a 14-15 record, as per atptour.com. Goffin lifted his fifth ATP Tour trophy in February at Montpellier, where he defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set final.

( With inputs from ANI )

