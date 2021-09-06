It's official! Leander Paes confirms dating actress Kim Sharma

Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma are officially dating, according to a social media post shared by the tennis legend. The rumours about Kim and Paes' relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time and Paes put an end to the speculations by confirming his relationship status with a picture on Instagram.In the image, Kim and Paes are seen posing. The former tennis player is lovingly looking at her while the "Mohabbatein" actress is smiling at the camera. Paes captioned it, "Magic! (sic).

Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai. Earlier, photos of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes holidaying in Goa made it to the social media. In the pictures, Leander can be seen hugging Kim Sharma from behind and enjoying a meal together. Kim Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Mohabbatein. Paes recently, wrapped up his docu-drama, Break Point, with Mahesh Bhupathi. It is being helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.