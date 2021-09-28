Maanav cruises into second round in AITA men's event

Bengaluru, Sep 28 Maanav Jain of Karnataka breezed past Vineeth Mutyala of Telangana in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in the AITA Men's Tennis Championship here at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Associaiotn (KSLTA) on Tuesday.

Later, he joined hands with Rishi Reddy to oust the third seeded Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan pair of Neel S Garud and Rishiraj Shekhawat 6-3, 6-2 to enter the quarterfinals of the doubles event.

In men's singles event, second seed Madhwin Kamath of Gujarat defeated Aditya Vardhan of Telangana 6-1, 6-3 while Rishi Krishna of Tamil Nadu got the better of Sivadeep Kosaraju of Telangana 7-6(6), 6-2.

Results (Seedings in pre-fix):

