Murray in trouble 'back home' after wedding stolen in the US

Indian Wells (USA), Oct 7 British tennis star Andy Murray has landed in trouble with his wife Kim Sears after he had his wedding ring and special tennis shoes stolen following a training session in Indian Wells, the United States, where is currently preparing for the Indian Wells Masters.

Murray, preparing to play at Indian Wells for the first time since 2017, posted a video on his Instagram handle explaining that he is the "bad books" at home after losing both his wedding ring and his shoes the same night.

He went on to explain how he had left his shoes overnight under the car his team is using while in California to try and dry them out after a hard day's practice. When he went to get them the next morning, they were gone.

Though he thought that was not a big issue, his worries compounded when he realised that he had tied his wedding ring to the shoelaces while training and playing. Murray had forgotten to take the ring off when leaving his shoes to dry under the car.

"Got a quick story here for you that I need a little bit of help with," the 34-year-old said in an appeal on his Instagram story.

"Basically, last night after dinner here in Indian Wells I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn't smell great. I left my tennis shoes in there and it's been like 39C so my tennis shoes are sweaty, damp, and yeah, smelly.

"So I decided when I got back to the hotel that my shoes needed some air, meaning I needed to dry them out a little bit. I have no balcony in my room and I didn't wanna leave them in my room because it would stink the room out. So, I thought it would be a good idea to leave the shoes underneath the car to get some air and dry overnight."

To his shock, he did not find the footwear when he returned in the morning.

He then had to go to a local tennis shop and buy a new pair but got another shock when he realised he has also lost his wedding ring.

"I was preparing for my practise and my physio 'aid to me, 'Where's your wedding ring?' I basically tie my wedding ring to my t'nnis shoes when I'' playing as I can't play with it on my hand. So yeah, my wedding ring has been stolen as well, so needless to say I am in the bad books at home," said Murry in the video posted on social media.

Murray opens his campaign at Indian Wells Masters against Adrian Mannarino of France on Friday.

