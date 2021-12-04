Poland's Iga Swiatek parts ways with her coach Sierzputowski

Warsaw, Dec 4 Poland tennis player Iga Swiatek on Saturday said that she is parting ways with her coach Piotr Sierzputowski after working with him for more than five years.

During their association, Sierzputowski played an important role in developing Swiatek's game from the junior circuit to the professional tour, leading her to the junior Wimbledon title in 2018 and the French Open Grand Slam two years later.

"This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn't easy, either," said Swiatek said in an Instagram post.

"I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we're going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development. I would like to thank you coach for everything that you did for me," she added.

However, the 20-year-old did not name his replacement ahead of the 2022 season.

The 2020 French Open champion managed to finish the year amongst the highest ranked WTA players and as a result, featured at the 2021 WTA Finals. However, she couldn't advance beyond the round-robin stage.

Although Swiatek failed to win a Grand Slam this year, she won her maiden Masters 1000 title and also bagged the 2021 Adelaide International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor