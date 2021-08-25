Serena Williams pulls out of US Open due to torn hamstring

New York, Aug 25 Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams has pulled out of this edition of the Grand Slam due to a torn hamstring. Serena posted on Instagram to reveal the news of her withdrawal, saying she is pulling out to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon," wrote Serena in her Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old had suffered a leg injury after slipping on Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of Wimbledon in June. After retiring from the match at 3-3 due to the injury, Serena hasn't played on the tennis circuit.

She withdrew from the Southern and Western Open in Cincinnati to continue focusing on her recovery. She looked set to play in New York vying for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams is the latest big name to withdraw from the final Grand Slam of the year. Earlier, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem had also pulled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Her sister Venus Williams was a wildcard entry for the tournament. But Venus is now in the main draw of women's singles at the US Open after Kirsten Flipkens pulled out due to a left ankle injury. The US Open begins from August 30 and ends on September 12.

