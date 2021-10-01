Vishnu Vardhan to meet Maanav Jain in final of AITA men's event

Bengaluru, Oct 1 Former Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan defeated Odissa's Kabir Hans in straight sets to storm into the final of the AITA Rs 1 lakh men's tennis tournament at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) courts here on Friday.

Red hot fifth seed Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana defeated his opponent from Odisha 6-3. 6-4 in the semi-finals.

In the final, he will face Karnataka's Maanav Jain, who continued his dream run by stunning third seed Yash Yadav in another semi-final. The lad from the host state won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to reach the title round.

Kabir then made good of his loss as he later won the doubles title partnering Madhwin Kamath of Gujurat. The fourth-seeded pair defeated the second-seeded duo of Oges Theyjo (TN) and Mohammad Sheik Iftikhar (KA) 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Results (Seedings in the prefix, States in brackets)

Men's singles semis: Maanav Jain (KA) bt 3-Yash Yadav (MP) 6-4, 6-3; 5-Vishnu Vardhan (TS) bt Kabir Hans (OD) 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles final: 4-Kabir Hans (OD)/ Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt 2-Oges Theyjo (TN) / Mohammad Sheik Iftikhar (KA) 6-1, 6-4.

