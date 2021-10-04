World No 3 Karolina Pliskova qualifies for WTA Finals 2021

The WTA announced on Monday that World No.3 Karolina Pliskova has qualified for the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, becoming the fourth player to secure her place at the year-end finale.

Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, joins Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova who have also secured qualification, leaving four singles spots up for grabs. In addition, Katerina Siniakova, along with partner Krejcikova, and the all-Japanese pairing of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara have qualified in doubles.

Pliskova has reached the semifinal stage in her last three outings at the WTA Finals from 2017-19, and this year will mark her fifth consecutive appearance at the year-end finale. Only four active players have competed in more WTA Finals, these being Serena Williams (9), Kim Clijsters (7), Petra Kvitova (7) and Svetlana Kuznetsova (6). In Pliskova's WTA Finals debut in 2016, she qualified in both singles and doubles alongside Germany's Julia Goerges.

"I'm very proud to qualify for the WTA Finals for the fifth time," said Pliskova, as per wtatennis.com. "Playing at the WTA Finals means you are one of the best of the season and that is always the goal. I look forward to competing and experiencing the city of Guadalajara."

Pliskova, who leads the Tour in aces with 381, has earned her spot in Guadalajara after reaching three finals this season on three different surfaces - on clay at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), on the grass of The Championships, Wimbledon, at the National Bank Open on hard court (Montreal).

Guadalajara is playing host to the season-ending tournament for this year only, with the event returning to its home in Shenzhen, China in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

