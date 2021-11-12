WTA Finals, Day 2: Badosa stuns Sabalenka, Sakkari crushes Swiatek

Paula Badosa made a remarkable debut at the 2021 WTA Finals, defeating top seed and world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday night in Guadalajara.

With the win, the 23-year-old Spaniard joins Maria Sakkari atop the Chichen Itza group after Day 2. Badosa has now won her past seven matches dating back to her Indian Wells triumph three weeks ago.

Maria Sakkari of Greece got her WTA Finals campaign off to a stellar start, defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday afternoon in Guadalajara.

Badosa will now face Maria Sakkari. The Greek star got her WTA Finals campaign off to a stellar start, defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day. The winner will sit alone atop the Chichen Itza group.

Iga Swiatek will next face number one seed Aryna Sabalenka.

( With inputs from ANI )

