WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza reaches semis after win over Anett Kontaveit

Garbine Muguruza on Sunday defeated number eight seed Anett Kontaveit by 6-4, 6-4 to book her spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing WTA Finals.

With this victory, the number six seed Spaniard snapped the 12-match winning streak of Kontaveit. Muguruza is in the knockout stage for the first time since her tournament debut in 2015.

Muguruza will advance to the semi-finals as the second qualifier out of the Teotihuacan group, posting a 2-1 record along with group winner Kontaveit and will face countrywoman Paula Badosa on Tuesday.

Coming into the match with a 2-0 record after back-to-back straight-set wins, Kontaveit confirmed her place at the top of the group after Karolina Pliskova's three-set win over Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the day. Pliskova's victory created an easy scenario for Muguruza -- win and advance.

( With inputs from ANI )

