WTA Finals: Undefeated Paula Badosa reaches semis after Sabalenka defeats Swiatek in thriller

Paula Badosa on Saturday defeated number four seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the group stage of the ongoing WTA Finals Guadalajara.

In the first meeting between the two, the number seven seed from Spain gritted out a 2-hour and 4-minute win and extended her current winning streak to eight straight victories.

Badosa then waited for the result of the nightcap between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek to see if she qualifies for the semifinals prior to playing her third round-robin clash in the Chichen Itza group.

In that match, Aryna Sabalenka held her nerve to defeat Swiatek in a thriller. The Belarusian secured her first win of the WTA Finals after defeating the player from Poland by 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor