WTA Rankings: Jabeur becomes first Arab player in top-10; Badosa jumps to 13th

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has made her Top 10 debut in WTA rankings of singles on Monday where she has become the first Arab woman or man to enter tennis' elite ranking bracket.

Jabeur solidified her spot in the Top 10 debut following her win over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit earlier on Thursday in their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. It marked Jabeur's 48th match-win of 2021, the most by any player on the WTA Tour this season. She jumped six spots to reach the 8th position in the WTA rankings.

Spain's Paula Badosa who defeated Ons Jabeur in the sem-final by 6-3, 6-3 en route to the Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells jumped to the 13th spot after jumping 14 places in the rankings. The No.21 seed Paula Badosa of Spain triumphed in the final WTA 1000 event of the season by overcoming No.27 seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(2), to win the BNP Paribas Open championship.

Badosa is now 6-0 in Indian Wells main-draw matches, storming to the title in her main-draw debut. She follows in the footsteps of the previous BNP Paribas Open champion, Bianca Andreescu, who also won the title in her tournament debut in 2019. Badosa is also the first Spaniard to clinch the crown jewel in the Californian desert.

The other Indian Wells finalist Victoria Azarenka returned into the top-30 of the WTA Rankings while Garbine Muguruza moved into top-5.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor