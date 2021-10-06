Yashaswini stuns Prathiba to enter quarterfinals of AITA women's tennis

Bengaluru, Oct 6 Unseeded Yashaswini Singh of Madhya Pradesh stunned fifth seed and home favourite Prathiba Prasad Narayan to enter the quarterfinals of the AITA Women's tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old outplayed the fancied player in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top seed Soha Sadiq of Karnataka overcame some stiff resistance from statemate Vanshita Pathania before advancing to the last eight stage. After taking the first set 6-2, Soha was down 1-5 but recovered superbly to take the set into a tie-breaker which she won at 4.

Results;

Women's singles (Pre-quarterfinals)

1-Soha Sadiq (KAR) (1) bt Vanshita Pathania (KAR) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); 3-Akanksha Nitture (MAH) bt Kashmira Manohar (KAR) 6-1, 6-2; Srinidhi S (KAR) bt Yashika Venu (KAR) 6-3, 6-4; 2-Samhitha Sai C (TN) bt Lakshanya Vishwanath (KAR) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) bt 5-Prathiba Prasad Narayan (KAR) 6-3, 6-3; Adithi Are (TS) bt Apoorva SB (KAR) 6-4, 6-0; 4-Pooja Ingale (MAH) bt Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MAH) 6-3, 6-2; 7-Bela Tahamkar (MAH) (7) bt Saidiya Balaji (TN) 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles (Quarterfinals)

2-Samhitha Sai C (TN)/ Sai Avanthika (TN) bt Anusha Kondavetti (AP)/Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) 7-5, 6-4; 4-Bela Tamhankar (MAH)/Pooja Ingale (MAH) bt Veda Varshita (TS)/Bala Gayathri Snigdha (TS) 6-2, 6-2; Srinidhi S (KAR)/ Steisha Buddhala (TS) bt Pragathi Narayan Prasad (KAR)/ Pratibha Narayan Prasad (KAR) 6-3, 6-2.

