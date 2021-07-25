Marathi
National :
COVID-19: India witnesses single day rise of 39,742 positive cases in last 24 hours
India’s daily Covid 19 case witnessed a spike for the second day in a row at 39,742 with 535 ... ...
Entertainment :
Yashika Anand in critical condition after car accident, friend dies on the spot
Actress Yashika Anand has reportedly met with with a car accident on Saturday night on East Coast Road near ... ...
Tennis :
Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita suffer shock defeat in first round of women's doubles
India's women's tennis duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina suffered a very disappointing defeat in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics in the doubles event here at Ariake Tennis Court 11 on Sunday. ...
International :
Abdulla Shahid prays for successful rescue efforts amid landslides in western India
President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday prayed for successful rescue efforts amid landslides in western India caused by heavy monsoon rains. ...
National :
PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. ...
National :
Nine dead, three injured after bridge collapses in Himachal's Kinnaur
At least nine people died while three were injured in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide. ...
International :
63 dead, 5 missing in China's flood-hit Henan
The death toll from the heavy rains and floods that hit China's central province of Henan has risen to 63, while five people remain missing as of Sunday. ...
Entertainment :
My debut Bollywood film ruined my entire 2019 and still it's not released says, Srishty Rode
Other Sports :
Olympics hockey: Australia inflict crushing 7-1 defeat on India
Tokyo, July 25 A shell-shocked India went down 1-7 to world No. 1 Australia in a Group A ... ...
Entertainment :
Kangana shares glimpse of fight practice for 'Dhaakad'
Mumbai, July 25 Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a sneak peek from her action practice for upcoming film ... ...
International :
3 of Sikar family, one from Jaipur killed in Himachal landslide
Jaipur, July 25 Four people from Rajasthan, including three of a family hailing from Sikar, were among the ... ...
Business :
Thinking about hair transplant? Read before you go for it
Balding and thinning of hair is a common problem faced by both men and women. The underlying causes can be genetic, nutritional, emotional stress but its consequences lead to stress, social phobia, and depression. ...
International :
NCB sleuths jump from first floor to nab fleeing drug peddler
Mumbai, July 25 In a daring operation, NCB sleuths jumped from the first floor of a building to ... ...
Maharashtra :
Maharashtra CM visits flood-affected Chiplun
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited flood-affected Chiplun where he met officials and local representatives to assess the extent of damage and ongoing relief operation. ...
National :
Employees in India may see bigger pay rise from next year onwards
