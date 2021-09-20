1 dies; 3 injured in 3 different accidents

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

One person died while three injured in three different accidents on Bhalgaon Phata and Pimpalgaon Phata in the district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Rohan Subhash Aglave (20, Pandhri, Aurangabad tehsil). He is survived by parents and a sister. The last rites were performed on him on Monday afternoon.

Rohan had gone to his friend’s house at Sanjkheda. While returning, a speeding car (MH 20 CH 4370) dashed him motorcycle (MH 20 CA 3197). He was admitted in a hospital in Aurangabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

In the second incident, Mansurkha Mehboobkha Pathan (60) was going on his motorcycle (MH 20 AX 2109) Adul to Kumbhephal on Sunday afternoon. A speeding car (MH 44 B 2407) dashed his motorcycle near Bhalgaon Phata and Mansurkha was severely injured. He is being treated in a hospital at Aurangabad. A case has been registered in the Chikalthana police station.

A pillion rider woman carrying her baby suddenly fell from the motorcycle. Both of them were injured and are being treated presently.