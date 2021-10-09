1 rider killed, another injured in accident

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

A 37-year-old man was killed while another was injured after two motorcycles were collided head-on at Palaswadi in Khuldabad tehsil on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Ishwar Patil while Shubham Hanumant Patil was injured. Both were the residents of Vadod at Chopda in Jalgaon district.

According to details, Bharat and Shubham were coming to Aurangabad on their motorcycle (MH-19-7613) while another two-wheeler (MH-20-W-6356) was going towards Galle Borgaon from Palaswadi.

Both the vehicles collided head one. Bharat Patil was killed on the spot while Shubham sustained serious injuries.

The riders of another two-wheeler were also injured. They were rushed to a local hospital from where they fled after the treatment. The identity of the riders could not be ascertained yet.

The dead body of Bharat was sent to post-mortem to Ellora Primary Health Centre. Shubham was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital. Highway police personnel reached the spot on receiving information and carried out panchnama. Constable Anil Pawar is on the case.