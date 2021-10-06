10-year-old boy drowns in Kham River

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A 10-year-old boy, gone for swimming in the Kham river at Chaus Colony, met a watery grave on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Saif Sameer Shah (10, Saeeda Colony).

Kham River flows from Chaus Colony area. The river is overflowed due to the incessant rain that lashed the entire district for the past few days.

On Wednesday at around 1.30 pm, Saif and his brother went to Kham River in Chaus Colony for swimming. As he could not judge the flow of the river, he was drowned in the river. His brother started shouting for help, and the nearby residents rushed to the spot.

The Begumpura police team, including PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, and others, rushed to the spot. The Fire Brigade Jawans searched Saif and took him out of the river. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered in Begumpura police station.