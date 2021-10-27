100 medicinal herbs to be cultivated in Bamu, saplings planted
October 27, 2021
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started the cultivation of 100 medicinal plants on the campus on Wednesday.
Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the plantation drive. Baum's Garden Department has undertaken the initiative. A total of 100 saplings were planted in the health centre premises of the campus today.
National Service Scheme director Dr T R Patil, Dr Anand Somvanshi, K R Nirmal (desk officer) were present. The sapling of medicinal herbs including mint, clove
shatavari (asparagus racemosus), safed musli (chlorophytum borivilianum), tulsi (basil) and behada.
