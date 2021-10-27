100 medicinal herbs to be cultivated in Bamu, saplings planted

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started the cultivation of 100 medicinal plants on the campus on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the plantation drive. Baum's Garden Department has undertaken the initiative. A total of 100 saplings were planted in the health centre premises of the campus today.

National Service Scheme director Dr T R Patil, Dr Anand Somvanshi, K R Nirmal (desk officer) were present. The sapling of medicinal herbs including mint, clove

shatavari (asparagus racemosus), safed musli (chlorophytum borivilianum), tulsi (basil) and behada.

R B More, D M Magre and D M Jadhav, employees and students took efforts for the campaign.