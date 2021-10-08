12 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

In all, 12 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Ghati area, Padampura, other (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Paithan (Two each). Vaijapur - 5.

2 die; total deaths: 3584

A 40 years old man from Vishnunagar died in Government Medical College and Hospital and a 57 years old man from Shah Bazar died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 8

New patients: 12 (City 03 Rural 09)

Total patients: 1,48,832

Cured - 1,45,095

Discharged today: 17 (City 06 11 rural)

Active: 153

Deaths: 3584 (02 die on Friday)