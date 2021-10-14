139 confirm ITI admissions in counselling round

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

A total of 139 students confirmed their admissions to the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the first phase of the counselling round on Thursday.

The admission process for 1106 seats in Government ITI is underway.

A total of 647 candidates confirmed their admissions in four centralised admission process (CAP) rounds while the counselling round is being held between October 14 and 16 for the remaining seats.

The registered candidates were allowed to select trade institutes of their choice between October 10 to 12 across the State. The counselling round began at 8 am today.

A total of 2,159 candidates were sent a text message to remain present for admissions on vacant seats 407 of Government ITI through the counselling round.

The candidates were called orderly and phases to avoid the rush in Covid situation.

In today’s session, the first to 500 number candidates were asked to remain present for the admissions while students on 501 to 1000 number instructed to come for admissions in the second session.

Those students whose number is in the list from 1001 to 1500 will have to attend the round at 8 am onwards on October 16 while the remaining candidates in the afternoon session. Government ITI principal Dr Indrajit Alte said that students were called daily in two sessions on October 14 and 16 for the counselling round as part of safety.