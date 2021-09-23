14 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

In all, 14 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shreyanagar, Jalannagar, other (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Khuldabad (One each). Phulambri - 2, Gangapur - 3, Paithan - 4.

One dies; total deaths: 3568

A 48 years old womanfrom Waluj died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1901477 vaccinated in district

In all, 1901477 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 23. So far, 1091313 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 847776 took first dose while 243537 took second dose. In all, 810164 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 541435 took first dose while 268729 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 23

New patients: 14 (City 03 Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,48,567

Cured - 1,44,827

Discharged today: 21 (City 10 11 rural)

Active: 172

Deaths: 3568 (01 dies on Thursday)