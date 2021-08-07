146th anniversary of Christ Church celebrated

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The 146th anniversary of the Christ church was celebrated on Saturday in a online ceremony in the presence of the Mahaguru of the Marathwada Dharma Prant Bishop M U Kasab and religious leaders following government restrictions. The celebrations were held online for the third year in a row.

In a short ceremony, Bishop Kasab prayed and wished good luck to Christ Church committee members. His message, devotion and sermon on the occasion of this event will be broadcast on YouTube on Sunday. A tree plantation drive was held by vice president of the Dharmaprant rev Sushil Ghule, executive members, pastoral committee members and chief guests. The Christ Church is the first church in Marathwada to be under the jurisdiction of the Church of Northern India (CNI). The construction of the church was completed in 1875 under the guidance of the then priest of the Church Missionary Society Ratan Naoroji. Missionary director Dr Lalbahadur Kamble, Dr Don Ambildhage, rev Pravin Khanpate, priest in charge Ranjan Rathod, assistant priest S S Battise, secretary of the pastorate committee Jamesh Ambildhage, treasurer Daniel Aswale, members Prashant Tidke, Mahesh Shrisundar, Bipin Ingles, Justin Khetre and other community members were present.